Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27?
Should you bet on Thomas Harley to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- Harley has scored in nine of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Blues this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Harley has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Harley's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|20:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:20
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 4-0
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
