The New York Jets (6-9) visit a streaking Cleveland Browns (10-5) team on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns have won three straight games.

How to Watch Browns vs. Jets

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Browns vs. Jets Insights

This year, the Browns put up just two more points per game (23) than the Jets allow (21).

New York puts up 15.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than Cleveland gives up (20.7).

The Browns rack up 41.1 more yards per game (335.9) than the Jets allow per matchup (294.8).

New York averages 263.5 yards per game, just 3.2 more than the 260.3 Cleveland gives up.

The Browns rush for 119.1 yards per game, just 7.1 fewer yards than the 126.2 the Jets allow per outing.

New York rushes for 90.3 yards per game, 9.9 fewer yards than the 100.2 Cleveland allows.

The Browns have turned the ball over 10 more times (32 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (22) this season.

New York has turned the ball over five more times (30 total) than Cleveland has forced a turnover (25) this season.

Browns Home Performance

At home, the Browns score 20.5 points per game and concede 13.1. That's less than they score (23) and allow (20.7) overall.

At home, the Browns rack up 317.8 yards per game and give up 197.9. That's less than they gain (335.9) and allow (260.3) overall.

Cleveland's average passing yards gained (210.6) and allowed (110.5) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 216.8 and 160.1, respectively.

The Browns accumulate 107.1 rushing yards per game at home (12 less than their overall average), and give up 87.4 at home (12.8 less than overall).

In home games, the Browns convert 28.2% of third downs and allow 23.2% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (31.5%) and allow (28.7%) overall.

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Jacksonville W 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Chicago W 20-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston W 36-22 CBS 12/28/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at Cincinnati - -

Jets Away Performance

The Jets' average points scored in road games (12) is lower than their overall average (15.4). But their average points allowed on the road (23.2) is higher than overall (21).

The Jets' average yards gained on the road (249.3) is lower than their overall average (263.5). But their average yards allowed on the road (306.8) is higher than overall (294.8).

New York racks up 157.7 passing yards per game in road games (15.4 less than its overall average), and concedes 168.3 away from home (0.3 less than overall).

On the road, the Jets rack up 91.7 rushing yards per game and concede 138.5. That's more than they gain (90.3) and allow (126.2) overall.

The Jets' third-down percentages on offense (23.4%) and defense (34.4%) on the road are both lower than their overall numbers of 25.5% and 38.5%, respectively.

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Houston W 30-6 CBS 12/17/2023 at Miami L 30-0 CBS 12/24/2023 Washington W 30-28 CBS 12/28/2023 at Cleveland - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at New England - -

