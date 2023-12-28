The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston Stats Insights

Sam Houston has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.1% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 117th.

The Bearkats score 5.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (65.5).

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Sam Houston is 4-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

Sam Houston is putting up more points at home (72.8 per game) than away (67.7).

At home, the Bearkats concede 69 points per game. On the road, they give up 74.4.

Beyond the arc, Sam Houston drains fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (30.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule