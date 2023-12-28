The Boston College Eagles square off against the SMU Mustangs in the Fenway Bowl as major, 10.5-point underdogs on December 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. This matchup has an over/under of 50.5 points.

SMU vs. Boston College game info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

SMU vs. Boston College statistical matchup

SMU Boston College 466.7 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (69th) 299.5 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (78th) 181.1 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (21st) 285.6 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (103rd) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (79th) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

SMU leaders

To go along with his 3,204 passing yards and 59.9% completion percentage this year, Preston Stone has thrown for 28 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Stone has been generating offense on the ground, as he's rushed for 198 yards (3.2 YPC) and four rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

As part of the Mustangs' running attack, Jaylan Knighton has scampered for 720 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.6 YPC.

In 13 games, RJ Maryland has converted 54 targets into 34 receptions, 518 yards and seven touchdowns for the Mustangs.

Boston College leaders

Thomas Castellanos has passed for 2,168 yards (180.7 per game), completing 57.1% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Castellanos has rushed for 957 yards and 11 TDs.

In 12 games, Kye Robichaux has rushed for 691 yards (57.6 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Lewis Bond has scored seven TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 611 yards (50.9 per game).

