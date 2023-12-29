The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski among them, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a wager on Pavelski against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:24 per game on the ice, is -1.

In 13 of 33 games this season, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Pavelski has a point in 23 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points six times.

Pavelski has an assist in 15 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -41 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 33 Games 4 31 Points 4 13 Goals 1 18 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.