The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Roope Hintz score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in nine of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Hintz averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 16:14 Home W 6-3 12/7/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 17:28 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

