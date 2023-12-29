Friday's NHL schedule includes an outing between the heavily favored Dallas Stars (20-9-4, -375 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1, +280 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago's games this season have had over 6 goals 21 of 34 times.

The Stars have been victorious in 19 of their 30 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (63.3%).

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 32 times this season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 31.2%, of those games.

Dallas has never played a game this season shorter than -375 moneyline odds.

Chicago has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +280 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 2-8 8-2-0 6.3 3.5 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.5 3.6 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-4 4-5-1 6.2 2.3 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.3 3.3 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

