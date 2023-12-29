The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) play the Tarleton State Texans (8-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Tarleton State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Texans are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 175th.
  • The Texans average just 1.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Lions give up to opponents (68.8).
  • Tarleton State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tarleton State scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Texans are giving up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (59.0) than away (72.4).
  • At home, Tarleton State makes 4.4 trifectas per game, 0.4 more than it averages on the road (4.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (26.5%) than away (23.8%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Sterling (KS) W 85-47 Wisdom Gym
12/18/2023 Jacksonville State L 65-62 Wisdom Gym
12/21/2023 @ Tennessee L 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
1/4/2024 UT Arlington - Wisdom Gym
1/11/2024 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center

