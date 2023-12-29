Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will play the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tarleton State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Kiandre Gaddy: 13.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lue Williams: 11.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Hill: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lars Thiemann: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Tarleton State AVG
|Tarleton State Rank
|123rd
|77.7
|Points Scored
|73.5
|222nd
|147th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|22nd
|149th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|37.1
|169th
|158th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.7
|35th
|54th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|4.8
|345th
|234th
|12.7
|Assists
|11.9
|279th
|158th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.