The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will play the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Kiandre Gaddy: 13.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

Jakorie Smith: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lue Williams: 11.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Devon Barnes: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alex Merkviladze: 10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Justice Hill: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lars Thiemann: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank 123rd 77.7 Points Scored 73.5 222nd 147th 69.5 Points Allowed 62.6 22nd 149th 37.5 Rebounds 37.1 169th 158th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 11.7 35th 54th 9.2 3pt Made 4.8 345th 234th 12.7 Assists 11.9 279th 158th 11.6 Turnovers 12.1 208th

