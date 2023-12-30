The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian matchup in this article.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Abilene Christian has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Western Kentucky has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, three out of the Hilltoppers' 10 games have hit the over.

