Auburn vs. Maryland Music City Bowl Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 30
According to our computer model, the Maryland Terrapins will defeat the Auburn Tigers when the two teams come together at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, December 30, which starts at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Auburn vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Maryland (+6.5)
|Over (47.5)
|Maryland 29, Auburn 22
Auburn Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 71.4% chance to win.
- The Tigers are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
- In games this season when favored by 6.5 points or more, Auburn has gone 3-2 against the spread.
- Out of 12 Tigers games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
- Auburn games have had an average of 51.1 points this season, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Maryland Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Terrapins.
- The Terrapins are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, the Terrapins are 1-2 against the spread.
- The Terrapins have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).
- Maryland games this season have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.8 more than the point total in this matchup.
Tigers vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Auburn
|27.3
|21.9
|29.4
|21.9
|24.2
|22.0
|Maryland
|29.6
|23.3
|32.1
|23.7
|26.0
|22.6
