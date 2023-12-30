2024 NCAA Bracketology: Baylor March Madness Odds | January 1
What are Baylor's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +4000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000
How Baylor ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|6
|6
|22
Baylor's best wins
Baylor picked up its best win of the season on November 7 by registering an 88-82 victory over the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team in the RPI. Ja'Kobe Walter, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Auburn, compiled 28 points, while Rayj Dennis was second on the squad with 15.
Next best wins
- 95-91 over Florida (No. 62/RPI) on November 24
- 78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 98/RPI) on December 5
- 88-72 over Oregon State (No. 154/RPI) on November 22
- 108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on November 28
- 99-61 at home over UMKC (No. 264/RPI) on November 14
Baylor's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Based on the RPI, Baylor has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, Baylor has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Baylor faces the 99th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Bears' 18 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.
- Baylor has 18 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Baylor's next game
- Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
