What are Baylor's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

+4000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 6 6 22

Baylor's best wins

Baylor picked up its best win of the season on November 7 by registering an 88-82 victory over the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team in the RPI. Ja'Kobe Walter, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Auburn, compiled 28 points, while Rayj Dennis was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

95-91 over Florida (No. 62/RPI) on November 24

78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 98/RPI) on December 5

88-72 over Oregon State (No. 154/RPI) on November 22

108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on November 28

99-61 at home over UMKC (No. 264/RPI) on November 14

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Baylor has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, Baylor has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Baylor faces the 99th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Bears' 18 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

Baylor has 18 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red

Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

