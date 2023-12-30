How to Watch the Baylor vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the Texas Longhorns (13-0) host the Baylor Bears (11-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Longhorns are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, victors in 11 in a row.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: FOX
Baylor vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 84.6 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 54.4 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 54.4 points, Baylor is 11-0.
- Texas' record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 84.6 points.
- The Longhorns record 93.0 points per game, 39.9 more points than the 53.1 the Bears allow.
- Texas has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 53.1 points.
- Baylor is 11-0 when allowing fewer than 93.0 points.
- This year the Longhorns are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears give up.
- The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 10% higher than the Longhorns allow.
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45)
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-57
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|W 61-36
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|W 73-50
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|TCU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Houston
|-
|Foster Pavilion
