Will CeeDee Lamb cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb's 1,424 yards receiving (94.9 per game) lead the Cowboys. He has 109 catches on 151 targets and nine TDs.

Lamb has grabbed a touchdown pass in eight of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 15).

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1 Week 13 Seahawks 17 12 116 1 Week 14 Eagles 10 6 71 1 Week 15 @Bills 10 7 53 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 10 6 118 1

