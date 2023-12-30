When the Dallas Cowboys meet the Detroit Lions in Week 17, CeeDee Lamb will be up against a Lions pass defense featuring Kerby Joseph. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Cowboys vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 218.5 14.6 2 20 14.87

CeeDee Lamb vs. Kerby Joseph Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's team-high 1,424 yards as a receiver have come on 109 catches (out of 151 targets) with nine touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Dallas is averaging the sixth-most yards in the league, at 251 (3,765 total passing yards).

The Cowboys are averaging 30.1 points per game, the second-most in the NFL.

Dallas has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 35.7 times game, which is 10th in the league.

In the red zone, the Cowboys are passing the ball more frequently than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 91 total red-zone pass attempts (48.9% red-zone pass rate).

Kerby Joseph & the Lions' Defense

Kerby Joseph has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 70 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 10th-to-last in the league with 3,523 passing yards allowed (234.9 per game).

So far this year, the Lions' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 24th in the league with 23.7 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 15th with 4,882 total yards allowed (325.5 per game).

Four players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Kerby Joseph Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Kerby Joseph Rec. Targets 151 41 Def. Targets Receptions 109 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.1 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1424 70 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 94.9 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 516 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 25 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 9 4 Interceptions

