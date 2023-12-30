Best Bets, Odds for the Cowboys vs. Lions Game – Week 17
Best bets are available for when the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Cowboys vs. Lions? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Cowboys vs. Lions?
- Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.3 points of each other).
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 71.4%.
- The Cowboys have been favored on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've finished 10-1 in those games.
- Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- The Lions have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +205 odds on them winning this game.
Who will win? The Cowboys or Lions? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (+6)
- The Cowboys have registered a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas is 6-2 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- The Lions have covered the spread 10 times this season (10-5-0).
Parlay your bets together on the Cowboys vs. Lions matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (52.5)
- Between them, these two teams average 5.1 more points per game (57.6) than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
- The Cowboys and the Lions have seen their opponents average a combined 9.7 fewer points per game than the point total of 52.5 set in this game.
- Cowboys games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (53.3%).
- The teams have hit the over in 10 of the Lions' 15 games with a set total.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
CeeDee Lamb Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|6.7
|2
|94.9
|9
Jared Goff Passing Yards (Our pick: 264.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|15
|265.6
|27
|1.4
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.