Best bets are available for when the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

When is Cowboys vs. Lions?

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

Best Moneyline Bet

The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.3 points of each other).

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Cowboys have been favored on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've finished 10-1 in those games.

Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The Lions have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +205 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (+6)



Detroit (+6) The Cowboys have registered a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas is 6-2 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Lions have covered the spread 10 times this season (10-5-0).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) Between them, these two teams average 5.1 more points per game (57.6) than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

The Cowboys and the Lions have seen their opponents average a combined 9.7 fewer points per game than the point total of 52.5 set in this game.

Cowboys games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (53.3%).

The teams have hit the over in 10 of the Lions' 15 games with a set total.

CeeDee Lamb Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 6.7 2 94.9 9

Jared Goff Passing Yards (Our pick: 264.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 15 265.6 27 1.4 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.