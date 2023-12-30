The No. 3 Houston Cougars (12-0) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cougars have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Quakers' opponents have made.
  • Houston has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Quakers are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 33rd.
  • The Cougars average 75.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 71.6 the Quakers give up.
  • When Houston puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 8-0.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston posted 77.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Cougars were better at home last year, allowing 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
  • Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Jackson State W 89-55 Fertitta Center
12/16/2023 Texas A&M W 70-66 Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Texas State W 72-37 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Pennsylvania - Fertitta Center
1/6/2024 West Virginia - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

