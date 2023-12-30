The No. 3 Houston Cougars (12-0) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Quakers' opponents have made.

Houston has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Quakers are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 33rd.

The Cougars average 75.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 71.6 the Quakers give up.

When Houston puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 8-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston posted 77.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Cougars were better at home last year, allowing 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.

Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule