Saturday's contest features the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) and the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) facing off at Fiserv Forum (on December 30) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-72 win for Marquette.

The game has no set line.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, Creighton 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-3.2)

Marquette (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Marquette is 5-6-0 against the spread, while Creighton's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. A total of three out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Bluejays' games have gone over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 78.5 points per game (101st in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (73rd in college basketball). They have a +158 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Marquette ranks 302nd in the country at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Marquette knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 33% from deep while its opponents hit 31.3% from long range.

The Golden Eagles' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 69th in college basketball, and the 85.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 76th in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 4.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (63rd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (40th in college basketball).

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.3 points per game. They're putting up 83 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.7 per outing to rank 84th in college basketball.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 9.2 boards on average. It collects 40.3 rebounds per game, 50th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.1.

Creighton knocks down six more threes per game than the opposition, 11 (seventh-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

Creighton has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball), 3.2 more than the 7.1 it forces (363rd in college basketball).

