Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (16-9) battle Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (11-14) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chase Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic is averaging 32.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 48.8% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 3.8 triples per game (second in league).

On a per-game basis, Dereck Lively gets the Mavericks 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are getting 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr. this season.

The Mavericks are getting 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this year.

Grant Williams gives the Mavericks 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry posts 29.0 points, 4.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Klay Thompson posts 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Chris Paul puts up 8.7 points, 7.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Dario Saric averages 10.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.0 boards.

Kevon Looney averages 5.5 points, 8.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Mavericks 115.8 Points Avg. 119.9 115.7 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 45.2% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.2% Three Point % 37.2%

