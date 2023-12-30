North Texas vs. Charlotte December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's AAC schedule includes the Charlotte 49ers (6-4) against the North Texas Eagles (9-1), at 4:00 PM ET.
North Texas vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
North Texas Players to Watch
- Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tommisha Lampkin: 14 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dyani Robinson: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Desiree Wooten: 5.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Hueston: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacee Busick: 5.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Imani Smith: 4.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Olivia Porter: 5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
