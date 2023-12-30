The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will try to break a five-game road skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Prairie View A&M has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.

The Panthers are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.

The Panthers score an average of 72.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 67.7 the Aggies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 5-2.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M scored 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).

In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than away (71.1).

At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

