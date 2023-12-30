How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will try to break a five-game road skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alabama A&M vs Georgia (2:30 PM ET | December 30)
- Mississippi Valley State vs San Francisco (6:00 PM ET | December 30)
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- Prairie View A&M has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.
- The Panthers score an average of 72.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 67.7 the Aggies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 5-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M scored 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
- In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than away (71.1).
- At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|North American
|W 92-61
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/20/2023
|@ Rice
|L 82-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/28/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 103-89
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Grambling
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|1/8/2024
|@ Southern
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.