The Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) will face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Charles Smith IV: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Brian Myles: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Chris Felix Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Andre Nunley: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Gazelas: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 18.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 12.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 4.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Solomon Washington: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyrece Radford: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 165th 75.6 Points Scored 70.6 272nd 132nd 69.1 Points Allowed 78.1 318th 43rd 40.7 Rebounds 35.7 221st 1st 15.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 105th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 4.8 347th 250th 12.5 Assists 9.2 358th 30th 9.5 Turnovers 13.6 308th

