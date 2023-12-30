Rico Dowdle is listed as out and won't play in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions, which begins at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Take a look at Dowdle's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Dowdle has rushed for 315 yards on 80 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and has 14 catches (18 targets) for 90 yards.

Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Cowboys have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Hunter Luepke (LP/thigh): 6 Rush Att; 19 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 3 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 30, 2023

December 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dowdle 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 80 315 2 3.9 18 14 90 2

Dowdle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 11 0 1 15 1 Week 13 Seahawks 5 15 0 1 7 0 Week 14 Eagles 12 46 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Bills 3 4 0 2 8 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 4 0 0 0 0

