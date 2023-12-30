When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Sam Houston be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-0 NR NR 179

Sam Houston's best wins

Against the Troy Trojans on November 20, Sam Houston picked up its signature win of the season, which was an 88-86 overtime road victory. Lamar Wilkerson was the top scorer in the signature victory over Troy, dropping 25 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

63-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 287/RPI) on December 12

90-70 at home over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on December 3

86-68 over Grambling (No. 319/RPI) on November 22

64-57 on the road over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on November 6

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, Sam Houston has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bearkats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Sam Houston is playing the 208th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Bearkats' 17 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.

SHSU has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Dallas Crusaders

Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Dallas Crusaders Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

