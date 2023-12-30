Can we expect SFA to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 2-0 NR NR 166

SFA's best wins

When SFA took down the Portland Pilots, who are ranked No. 105 in the RPI, on December 7 by a score of 76-71, it was its best victory of the season thus far. The leading scorer against Portland was Kurstyn Harden, who delivered 21 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 146/RPI) on November 25

66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 221/RPI) on December 21

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 263/RPI) on December 2

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 305/RPI) on November 22

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 312/RPI) on November 29

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), SFA is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, SFA has drawn the 130th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Ladyjacks have six games remaining against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

When it comes to SFA's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

