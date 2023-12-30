If you're looking for bracketology analysis of TCU and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-0 1-0 28 NR 18

TCU's best wins

On November 6 against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40) in the RPI rankings, TCU notched its signature win of the season, a 76-56 victory at home. Agnes Emma-Nnopu, in that signature win, delivered a team-high 26 points with seven rebounds and zero assists. Sedona Prince also played a role with 23 points, 11 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 63/RPI) on December 17

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 64/RPI) on December 1

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 71/RPI) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 88/RPI) on December 30

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 146/RPI) on November 12

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, TCU has drawn the 258th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Horned Frogs' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records north of .500.

TCU has 17 games left on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

TCU's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

