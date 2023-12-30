Can we expect Texas A&M-Commerce to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 166

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

Texas A&M-Commerce picked up its signature win of the season on November 17, when it secured a 57-54 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 94) in the RPI. Against Saint Joseph's (PA), Tommie Lewis led the team by dropping 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 156/RPI) on December 11

97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 301/RPI) on November 20

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Lions are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories, but also tied for the 21st-most losses.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce has been handed the 27th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.

Commerce's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: TCU Horned Frogs -24.5

TCU Horned Frogs -24.5 Total: 149.5 points

