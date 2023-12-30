The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will visit the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
  • Texas A&M is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 277th.
  • The Aggies put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Panthers give up (79.1).
  • Texas A&M has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 79.1 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (73.7).
  • Defensively the Aggies were better in home games last season, surrendering 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 on the road.
  • In home games, Texas A&M drained the same number of three-pointers per game as when playing on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (33%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis L 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Houston L 70-66 Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian W 79-52 Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Prairie View A&M - Reed Arena
1/6/2024 LSU - Reed Arena
1/9/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

