Saturday's game features the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) and the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) matching up at Moody Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 win for Texas.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 97-52 win against Jackson State in their last game on Wednesday.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns registered their best win of the season on December 3, when they beat the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 80-68.

The Longhorns have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

The Longhorns have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13

76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 116) on December 27

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 117) on November 23

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 38.6 points per game (scoring 93.0 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 54.4 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball) and have a +502 scoring differential overall.

