Saturday's contest at Health & PE Arena has the Tarleton State Texans (3-7) squaring off against the Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at 1:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 win for Tarleton State.

The Tigers lost their most recent outing 83-62 against Cal Baptist on Wednesday.

Texas Southern vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Texas Southern vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 68, Texas Southern 61

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

This season, the Tigers are winless against Division 1 opponents.

Texas Southern has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

The Tigers have three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50) Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 22 3PT% (9-for-41)

11.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 22 3PT% (9-for-41) Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Jaida Belton: 4.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42 FG% Alisa Knight: 3.1 PTS, 29 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -208 scoring differential, falling short by 20.8 points per game. They're putting up 56.7 points per game to rank 312th in college basketball and are giving up 77.5 per contest to rank 343rd in college basketball.

The Tigers are averaging 73 points per game this year at home, which is 27.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (45.8).

Texas Southern surrenders 72.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 80.7 away from home.

