Can we expect Texas State to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Texas State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-1 NR NR 189

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State's best wins

Texas State registered its signature win of the season on November 11, when it secured a 74-48 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 27), according to the RPI. Ja'Niah Henson, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Bowling Green, put up 18 points, while Timia Jefferson was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 145/RPI) on November 30

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 253/RPI) on December 18

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 294/RPI) on December 20

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 298/RPI) on November 17

84-76 over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on December 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, Texas State has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Texas State has been handed the 298th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

In terms of the Bobcats' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

Of Texas State's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Texas State Bobcats

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.