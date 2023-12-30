Saturday's contest between the No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) and Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Atlantic Union Bank Center has a projected final score of 82-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored James Madison, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Texas State vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 82, Texas State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-15.6)

James Madison (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

James Madison is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Texas State's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Dukes are 7-3-0 and the Bobcats are 4-6-0.

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 70 points per game, 286th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.8 per outing to rank 123rd in college basketball.

Texas State ranks 224th in the nation at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

Texas State connects on 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.3 (356th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

Texas State has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

