How to Watch Texas State vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.5% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
- Texas State has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 79th.
- The Bobcats' 70 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Dukes allow.
- Texas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (63.9).
- At home, the Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 66.6.
- Beyond the arc, Texas State drained more trifectas on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (4.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30%) than at home (28.9%).
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 73-60
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 110-68
|Strahan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Houston
|L 72-37
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Strahan Arena
