The Texas State Bobcats (6-3) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (8-2) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Players to Watch

  • Tiffany Tullis: 8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylin Foster: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ja'Niah Henson: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Timia Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gara Beth Self: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

  • Terren Ward: 22.3 PTS, 10.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Simone James: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Torrion Starks: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.