What are Texas Tech's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 1-0 31 NR 24

Texas Tech's best wins

Texas Tech's signature win of the season came in a 61-56 victory on November 25 against the Santa Clara Broncos, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in the RPI. With 11 points, Bailey Maupin was the leading scorer versus Santa Clara. Second on the team was Jordyn Merritt, with nine points.

Next best wins

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 63/RPI) on November 13

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 113/RPI) on November 29

91-45 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 114/RPI) on November 17

79-71 on the road over Houston (No. 126/RPI) on December 30

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 145/RPI) on November 20

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Texas Tech is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Red Raiders have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Texas Tech has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Red Raiders are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas Tech faces the 158th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Red Raiders' 17 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records north of .500.

Of Texas Tech's 17 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

