The Baylor Bears (9-0) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Texas Longhorns (11-0), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Moody Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas vs. Baylor Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Players to Watch

Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor Players to Watch

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Sarah Andrews: 12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.