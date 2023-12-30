The Texas Longhorns (13-0) will attempt to extend a 13-game winning run when they host the Baylor Bears (11-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Bears have taken 11 games in a row.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: FOX

Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 84.6 points per game are 30.2 more points than the 54.4 the Longhorns allow.

Baylor has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.

Texas is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 84.6 points.

The Longhorns score 93 points per game, 39.9 more points than the 53.1 the Bears allow.

When Texas totals more than 53.1 points, it is 13-0.

Baylor has an 11-0 record when allowing fewer than 93 points.

The Longhorns shoot 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears concede defensively.

The Bears' 47.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10 higher than the Longhorns have given up.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Baylor Leaders

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/13/2023 @ Arizona W 88-75 McKale Center 12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-51 UTRGV Fieldhouse 12/27/2023 Jackson State W 97-52 Moody Center 12/30/2023 Baylor - Moody Center 1/3/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena 1/6/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

Baylor Schedule