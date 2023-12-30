The Texas Longhorns (13-0) bring a 13-game winning streak into a home contest with the Baylor Bears (11-0), winners of 11 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on FOX) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: FOX

Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 84.6 points per game are 30.2 more points than the 54.4 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

Baylor has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.

Texas is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 84.6 points.

The 93 points per game the Longhorns put up are 39.9 more points than the Bears give up (53.1).

When Texas scores more than 53.1 points, it is 13-0.

When Baylor allows fewer than 93 points, it is 11-0.

The Longhorns are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (35.6%).

The Bears' 47.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10 higher than the Longhorns have given up.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

