What are UT Arlington's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How UT Arlington ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 180

UT Arlington's best wins

UT Arlington, in its best win of the season, defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats 86-71 on November 29. DaJuan Gordon, in that signature victory, delivered a team-leading 24 points with 14 rebounds and zero assists. Akili Vining also played a part with 14 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

75-71 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 276/RPI) on November 6

82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 22

76-73 over Air Force (No. 303/RPI) on December 16

UT Arlington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UT Arlington is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

UT Arlington faces the 119th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Mavericks' 19 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.

Arlington's upcoming schedule features one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UT Arlington's next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

LHN Favorite: Texas Longhorns -18.5

Texas Longhorns -18.5 Total: 145.5 points

