Saturday's contest features the New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-8) facing off at College Park Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-66 victory for New Mexico State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Mavericks secured a 69-64 win over Jacksonville State.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 67, UT Arlington 66

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Mavericks captured their signature win of the season, an 87-76 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 172) in our computer rankings.

UT Arlington has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

The Mavericks have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

UT Arlington 2023-24 Best Wins

87-76 over N.C. A&T (No. 172) on November 25

69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 264) on December 19

76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 265) on December 16

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Gia Adams: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Taliyah Clark: 11.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

11.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48) Adela Valkova: 8.8 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.8 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 24.7 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks' -147 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.4 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 80.7 per contest (349th in college basketball).

