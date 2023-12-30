UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 12.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Elijah Elliott: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JJ Howard: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 18.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|206th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|75.7
|163rd
|335th
|79.7
|Points Allowed
|79.2
|331st
|273rd
|34.2
|Rebounds
|36.9
|178th
|262nd
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|167th
|338th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|161st
|13.9
|Assists
|12.4
|257th
|313th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|15.2
|351st
