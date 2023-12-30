Can we expect UTEP to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UTEP ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 280

UTEP's best wins

In its signature win of the season, UTEP took down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in an 89-62 win on December 30. With 19 points, Jane Asinde was the leading scorer against Southern Utah. Second on the team was Erin Wilson, with 14 points.

Next best wins

81-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 284/RPI) on January 6

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 288/RPI) on November 11

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 325/RPI) on November 26

UTEP's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), UTEP is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UTEP is playing the 123rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Miners have 15 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of UTEP's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UTEP's next game

Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. Florida International Panthers

UTEP Miners vs. Florida International Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

