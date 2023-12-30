The Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the UTEP Miners (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

UTEP is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Miners sit at 216th.

The Miners record 11.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Redhawks allow (66.2).

UTEP is 8-1 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UTEP performed better at home last season, averaging 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Miners ceded 63.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.7.

In home games, UTEP made 0.1 fewer threes per game (4.8) than in away games (4.9). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (28.1%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule