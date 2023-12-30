How to Watch UTEP vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the UTEP Miners (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- UTEP is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Miners sit at 216th.
- The Miners record 11.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Redhawks allow (66.2).
- UTEP is 8-1 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UTEP performed better at home last season, averaging 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Miners ceded 63.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.7.
- In home games, UTEP made 0.1 fewer threes per game (4.8) than in away games (4.9). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (28.1%) compared to away from home (30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|L 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Wyoming
|W 78-67
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|1/7/2024
|Chicago State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
