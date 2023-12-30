UTEP vs. Seattle U December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (6-4) will meet the Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zid Powell: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kevin Kalu: 5.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Kobe Williamson: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Tyson: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Paris Dawson: 5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
UTEP vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Seattle U AVG
|Seattle U Rank
|107th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|73.4
|223rd
|120th
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|62.1
|18th
|155th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|35.6
|225th
|105th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|222nd
|328th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|236th
|40th
|16.7
|Assists
|14.2
|138th
|324th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|13.0
|268th
