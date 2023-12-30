When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will UTSA be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on UTSA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 321

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA's best wins

As far as its best win this season, UTSA beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers at home on December 28. The final score was 103-89. Christian Tucker, as the top scorer in the victory over Prairie View A&M, tallied 18 points, while Trey Edmonds was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

78-68 at home over Western Illinois (No. 257/RPI) on November 6

86-83 at home over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on November 30

90-80 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on November 25

89-87 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 321/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

Based on the RPI, the Roadrunners have four losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UTSA is facing the third-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Roadrunners have 16 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have none against teams with worse records.

UTSA has 18 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. UAB Blazers

UTSA Roadrunners vs. UAB Blazers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPNU

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UTSA games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.