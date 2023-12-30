Saturday's game between the Temple Owls (6-6) and UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) squaring off at Liacouras Center has a projected final score of 68-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Temple, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Roadrunners' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 75-64 victory against Seattle U.

UTSA vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

UTSA vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 68, UTSA 64

UTSA Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Roadrunners defeated the New Mexico State Aggies at home on November 10 by a score of 58-55.

UTSA has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 178) on November 10

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 192) on November 15

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 234) on November 18

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 243) on December 3

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 265) on November 25

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.0 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.0 FG% Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

9.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners put up 64.0 points per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per outing (154th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Roadrunners score 67.3 points per game at home, and 62.1 away.

In 2023-24 UTSA is conceding 0.3 more points per game at home (63.0) than on the road (62.7).

