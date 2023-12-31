Sunday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) at Bud Walton Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-54 in favor of Arkansas, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Cardinals earned a 70-36 win against Texas Lutheran.

Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 70, Incarnate Word 54

Other Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Cardinals registered their best win of the season, a 57-42 victory over the Tarleton State Texans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 249) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Razorbacks are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 249) on December 10

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 300) on November 19

57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 313) on November 27

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38) Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG% Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

8.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 66.7 FG%

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 62.1 points per game (250th in college basketball) while allowing 51.6 per outing (10th in college basketball). They have a +105 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Cardinals are putting up more points at home (69.5 per game) than on the road (51.0).

Incarnate Word is conceding fewer points at home (48.8 per game) than on the road (55.8).

