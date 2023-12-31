The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

  • Nina De Leon Negron: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Destiny Terrell: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jorja Elliott: 9.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chloe Storer: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.3 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Taliah Scott: 23.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Makayla Daniels: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Samara Spencer: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maryam Dauda: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.