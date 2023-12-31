How to Watch the Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up an average of 62.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 64.6 the Razorbacks give up.
- Incarnate Word is 4-0 when it scores more than 64.6 points.
- Arkansas has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.1 points.
- The Razorbacks put up 21.8 more points per game (73.4) than the Cardinals give up (51.6).
- When Arkansas totals more than 51.6 points, it is 11-3.
- When Incarnate Word gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-2.
- The Razorbacks are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (37.2%).
- The Cardinals make 38.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% more than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)
- Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%
- Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 66.7 FG%
Incarnate Word Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 76-35
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Edward's
|W 57-49
|McDermott Center
|12/20/2023
|Texas Lutheran
|W 70-36
|McDermott Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|McDermott Center
