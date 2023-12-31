The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up an average of 62.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 64.6 the Razorbacks give up.
  • Incarnate Word is 4-0 when it scores more than 64.6 points.
  • Arkansas has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.1 points.
  • The Razorbacks put up 21.8 more points per game (73.4) than the Cardinals give up (51.6).
  • When Arkansas totals more than 51.6 points, it is 11-3.
  • When Incarnate Word gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-2.
  • The Razorbacks are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (37.2%).
  • The Cardinals make 38.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% more than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Incarnate Word Leaders

  • Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)
  • Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%
  • Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)
  • Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 66.7 FG%

Incarnate Word Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Texas Tech L 76-35 United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Edward's W 57-49 McDermott Center
12/20/2023 Texas Lutheran W 70-36 McDermott Center
12/31/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/4/2024 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
1/6/2024 Texas A&M-CC - McDermott Center

