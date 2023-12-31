In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Jason Robertson to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in nine of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken six shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Robertson has accumulated three goals and eight assists.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 11.0%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:45 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:37 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:53 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:37 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:14 Away W 5-4 SO

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

